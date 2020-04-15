6 Senior IAS Officers Appointed In Bhubaneswar To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak
Bhubaneswar: 6 senior IAS officers appointed in Bhubaneswar to strengthen fight against coronavirus spread and outbreak.
These officers shall oversee the activities being carried out to prevent further outbreaks of the Covid-19 in the State capital.
According to the notification issued by Asit Tripathy (Chief Secretary), the following IAS Officers have been appointed:
- Ranjan Chopra, Principal Secretary in charge of ST/SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department.
- Bishnupada Sethi, Energy Principal Secretary have been appointed for North Zone in Bhubaneswar
- KK Lohani, Principal Secretary of Excise
- Saswat Mishra, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education have been assigned to oversee the containment activities in South East Zone in the capital city.
- Ashok K. Meena, Principal Secretary Finance
- Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma Commissioner Cum Secretary SSEPD to oversee work in the South West Zone.