6 Senior IAS Officers Appointed In Bhubaneswar To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Bhubaneswar: 6 senior IAS officers appointed in Bhubaneswar to strengthen fight against coronavirus spread and outbreak.

These officers shall oversee the activities being carried out to prevent further outbreaks of the Covid-19 in the State capital.

Related News

Odisha CM Directs Setting Up Of Covid-19 Hospital In Every…

Odisha’s Ganjam Imposes Fine For Spitting In Public…

Weather Update : Yellow warning issued to Odisha’s 8…

2 new COVID testing Centres commence operation in Odisha

According to the notification issued by Asit Tripathy (Chief Secretary), the following IAS Officers have been appointed:

  1. Ranjan Chopra, Principal Secretary in charge of ST/SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department.
  2. Bishnupada Sethi, Energy Principal Secretary  have been appointed for North Zone in Bhubaneswar
  3. KK Lohani, Principal Secretary of Excise
  4. Saswat Mishra, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education have been assigned to oversee the containment activities in South East Zone in the capital city.
  5. Ashok K. Meena, Principal Secretary Finance
  6. Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma Commissioner Cum Secretary SSEPD to oversee work in the South West Zone.
You might also like
State

Odisha CM Directs Setting Up Of Covid-19 Hospital In Every District Within A Week

State

Odisha’s Ganjam Imposes Fine For Spitting In Public Places, Fight Against…

State

Weather Update : Yellow warning issued to Odisha’s 8 districts

State

2 new COVID testing Centres commence operation in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.