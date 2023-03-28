6 Royal Bengal Tigers have died in Odisha in 10 years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha state Forest Minister Pradip Amat informed in the Odisha assembly that as many as six Royal Bengal Tigers have died in 10 years.

According to reports, the information was given by the forest minister while replying to a question during the question hour of the Odisha Assembly.

As many as six Royal Bengal Tigers died in Odisha in ten years including three from poaching informed the Minister in the Assembly on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning that the State reported 49 leopard deaths, out of which 29 were poached.

The Minister further informed that, steps are being taken to increase the tiger population in Odisha the Minister said two tiger projects have been set up in the State.

