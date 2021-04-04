Mayurbhanj: Sleuths of Thakurmunda Wildlife Range have arrested six poachers from Kendumundi Dumurudiha reserve forest. 12 kg meat of barking deer and archery sets were seized from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the Thakurmunda wildlife officials tracked down the poachers during patrolling in the late night. They also seized 12 kg barking meat and archeries from their possession.

The officials also arrested six poachers.

According to the Thakurmunda Range Officer, we are trying our best to protect the wildlife in the forest. The forest department will take strict action against the poachers.

An investigation is underway who else is involved into the matter, informs Range Officer Kishore Panigrahi.