The 6 Dead Bodies Recovered From A House In Balangir

6 Of A Family Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bolangir: In yet another shocking incident, six people have been found to be dead under mysterious circumstances in Balangir district of Odisha.

According to reports, the dead bodies of six people belonging to one family has been recovered from a house in Kusumapada village under Patnagarh police limits.

Out of the dead bodies, two of them are said to be those of children.

The bodies have been covered in blankets, the IIC has however said that they are waiting for the scientific team to arrive and give them details on the reason of death.

A sharp weapon has however been recovered from the scene.

 

