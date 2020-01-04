6 Odisha residents killed, 1 critical as car falls off bridge in Andhra

Berhampur: In a shocking road mishap, at least six members of a family were killed while another sustained critical injuries after a car carrying them fell into a canal near Manjusa in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh today.

The deceased have been identified as Trilochan Jena, Banita Jena, Ritu Jena, Adarsh Jena and Pratap Jena. They are said to be residents of Berhampur.

As per the report, Trilochan had visited a temple in Simanchalam along with his family yesterday and was returning home in a car to the Silk City this morning when the driver lost control over the wheels causing the vehicle to overturn and plunge into a canal.

The crash which took place at around 7 am in the morning witnessed spot death of six persons by remaining trapped inside the mangled car and drowning.

The injured was rescued from the car and sent to a hospital in Palasa by fire services personnel from the neighbouring State.

The car has been recovered from the water with the help of bulldozer of late.