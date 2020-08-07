Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister had directed the DG Police of Odisha to make more personnel available in Police Stations by way of rationalization. The CM today approved 6 new police stations and rationalization of 905 posts in Odisha police.

CM Naveen has approved the rationalization to help strengthen the police stations for better crime control and efficient delivery of services relating to citizens.

Significant decline in the Maoist menace due to strong security response and development activities has enabled the State to rationalize its manpower in police.

It is noteworthy that the Chief Minister has approved creation of 6 new police stations in various districts of the State by bifurcation of existing Police Stations.

The existing Police Stations which will be bifurcated creating six new police stations are as follows:

Khandagiri Police Station, Bhubaneswar Angul Town Police Station, Angul Jhasuguda Town Police Station, Jharsuguda Bhanjanagar Police Station, Ganjam Bhadrak (Rural) Police Station, Bhadrak Tihidi Police Station, Bhadrak.

This rationalization will also help strengthening of 220 police stations and six outposts in 21 police districts of the state.