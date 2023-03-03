6 more students fall sick after consuming food at Kanya Ashram in Gajapati

Mohana: Six more students of a Kanya Ashram school in Gajapati district were taken ill after consuming food and were admitted to Mohana Hospital for their treatment.

According to reports, the annual function of Antaraba Kanya Ashram School was held on Tuesday. As part of the celebration, a feast was arranged for the students and staff of the government residential school.

The school authorities served the same food to the students on the following day (Wednesday). Gradually, some students fell sick. As many as six students started vomiting and complained of stomach aches. Soon, they were rushed to Mohana Hospital for treatment.

The school authorities rushed another six students to the hospital after they also fell sick today. Currently, 12 students of the Kanya Ashram are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, a Mobile Medical Unit from Mohana reached the residential school for the treatment of the students. It is alleged that the stale food is the only cause of their sickness.

