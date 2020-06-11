US COVID-19 cases
Photo: News Break

6 more COVID positive cases found in Angul of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: As many as six  more COVID 19 positive cases found in Angul district of Odisha, intimated District Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty on Thursday.

All of these six Coronavirus patients are Tamil Nadu returnees. They were housed at a Temporary Medical Centre (TMC) in  the Chhendinpada block.

All these six patients were housed in the quarantine centre since June 7.

The total number of COVID positive cases in Angul district stands at 60 after this six cases.

The patients have been shifted to Talcher Covid hospital.

