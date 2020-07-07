Bhubaneswar: Six more Covid-19 patients died in Odisha during the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Health Department said that four of them died due to Covid-19 while two others died due to other complications.

Here are the details of the patients who succumbed to Covid-19 today are:

70-year old man of Ganjam district who was suffering from diabetes 48-year old male of Cuttack district who was suffering from chronic liver disease and diabetes 60-year old male of Ganjam who was suffering from diabetes 53-year old male of Ganjam

Here are the details of the patients who died due to other complications :

80-year old man of Cuttack district was suffering from prostate cancer with metastasis 45-yr old man of Mayurbhanj district was suffering from cancer of the esophagus.

With the fresh deaths, the COVID death toll in Odisha went to 42.

