6 mini-trucks seized for smuggling laterite stone in Odisha’s Khordha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khordha: The Odisha police on Thursday conducted a surprise raid at an laterite stone quarry in Khordha district and seized six mini-trucks.

A special team of Begunia police along with Tehsildar raided the quarry and seized six mini-trucks which were engaged in smuggling laterite stones.

Later, the Begunia police have detained 10 drivers and helpers for further questioning.

The local residents have been suffering as quarrying was creating serious pollution in the area and they have been demanding the district administration to take stringent action against the stone mafias.

