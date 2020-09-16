central team in bhubaneswar
File Photo

6-Member Central Team Reaches Odisha’s Capital For Flood Survey

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A six-member central team is slated to visit the capital city of  Bhubaneswar today. The team shall assess the flood situation and the damage caused.

The team is likely to visit the flood affected districts of Odisha such as: Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Puri. 

The team will reach Bhubaneswar today and travel to these areas and conduct a survey. They will return to Bhubaneswar by tomorrow evening.

The Chief Secretary shall chair a meeting with the team and take a stock of the situation. The heads of other departments shall also be present in the conference.

 

