6 kg Gold, 240 kg Silver seized from car in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: Tightening the noose around Gold smugglers, Police on Saturday caught huge amount of gold and silver from a car in Berhampur of Odisha’s Ganjam district. Police seized 6000 gram gold and 240 kilo gram Silver from the vehicle. Three people have been detained in this connection.

As per reports, Gosani Nuagan Police in this district intercepted a car and seized 4 kg of Gold and 240 kg of Silver.

It has been learnt that the huge amount of Gold and Silver was being smuggled from Tamil Nadu to Berhampur of Odisha.

Further details awaited.