6 kg Gold seized Odisha berhampur

6 kg Gold, 240 kg Silver seized from car in Odisha’s Ganjam

By WCE 5

Berhampur: Tightening the noose around Gold smugglers, Police on Saturday caught huge amount of gold and silver from a car in Berhampur of Odisha’s Ganjam district. Police seized 6000 gram gold and 240 kilo gram Silver from the vehicle. Three people have been detained in this connection.

As per reports, Gosani Nuagan Police in this district intercepted a car and seized 4 kg of Gold and 240 kg of Silver.

It has been learnt that the huge amount of Gold and Silver was being smuggled from Tamil Nadu to Berhampur of Odisha.

Further details awaited.

You might also like
State

Shocking! Woman exhumes dead body of 4-month-old son in Odisha’s Jharsuguda: Watch

State

Odisha CM launches World Class Website for SCB Medical, Cuttack

State

9 houses gutted in Odisha’s Jajpur, Property worth lakhs turned into ashes

State

Odisha: Helpless Family takes Shelter in Club House for 2 years, seeks Govt Help

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.