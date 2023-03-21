Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

6 ITBP jawans injured in road accident in Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Khurda: In a road accident in Khurda of Odisha as many as six ITBP jawans have been injured on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

As many as six ITBP jawans have been injured after the vehicle transporting them to Chhattisgarh overturned.

The accident took place near Bolgarh area in Khurda, the injured jawans have been rescued and admitted to the nearby hospital.

Detailed report awaited in this case.

Sudeshna Panda 5512 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

