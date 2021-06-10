6 inter-district dacoits nabbed in Odisha’s Cuttack; Guns, ammunition, 2 vehicles seized

Cuttack: In a big success, Mangalabag Police in Cuttack of Odisha nabbed 6 inter-district dacoits on Thursday. Fire arms, ammunition, vehicles and mobile phones were seized from their possession.

As per reports, a special squad of Mangalabag Police Station of Cuttack conducted raid at Hadia Patha in Cuttack city, when the dacoits were orchestrating a plan to commit dacoity from the Howrah Motors Petrol pump.

It has been learnt that the arrested accused persons have criminal background of committing different crimes in 8 districts of Odisha including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Many criminal cases are pending the name of each of these dacoits in different Police Stations.

Also read: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces package for farmers affected by cyclone Yaas
