Cuttack: In a big success, Mangalabag Police in Cuttack of Odisha nabbed 6 inter-district dacoits on Thursday. Fire arms, ammunition, vehicles and mobile phones were seized from their possession.

As per reports, a special squad of Mangalabag Police Station of Cuttack conducted raid at Hadia Patha in Cuttack city, when the dacoits were orchestrating a plan to commit dacoity from the Howrah Motors Petrol pump.

It has been learnt that the arrested accused persons have criminal background of committing different crimes in 8 districts of Odisha including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Many criminal cases are pending the name of each of these dacoits in different Police Stations.