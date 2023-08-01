6 injured in jackal attack in Ganjam

At least six persons were injured after being bitten by a crazy jackal in Sahaspur under Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district

Berhampur: At least six persons were injured after being bitten by a crazy jackal in Sahaspur under Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district.

Sources say, the villagers were on the way to their land to harvest, when all of a sudden the jackal came out of no where and attacked them and they sustained injuries.

The injured people were immediately rescued and sent to Digapahandi hospital for medical aid.

On being informed about the attack, the forest officials reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.

The entire village is in state of panic mode.

