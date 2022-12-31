6 injured as Chattisgarh tourist bus hits tree in Boudh

Boudh: As many as six persons sustained critical injuries as the ill-fated bus they were travelling hit a roadside tree and overturned at Harekrishnapur on NH 57 in Boudh.

40 others tourists had a narrow escape who were travelling in the bus.

Report says, the tourists bus carrying Chhattisgarh passengers had gone to Puri for darshan of Lord Jagannath. While returning back to Bolangir , the driver of the bus lost control over its vehicle and overturned. Following which 40 passengers sustained injuries.

All the injured were immediately rushed to Boudh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for medical aid.

On being informed about the incident, the Boudh police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

