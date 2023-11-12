6 including 5 children injured in firecracker mishaps in Bhadrak district

Bhadrak: Diwali celebration turned tragic for six persons including five children as they were injured in firecracker mishaps in different parts of Bhadrak district this evening.

According to reports, the first incident took place Gunthunia Bazar area after a resident of the locality named Sashikant Nayak sustained critical injuries after one of his fingers of the right hand got damaged completely as a cracker blasted in his hand.

Likewise, five children from places like Jahangir, Kedarpur, Saramara and Charampa were injured following the firecracker blasts.

All the injured were rushed to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

Also Read: Odisha Man Drowns While Saving Son In Kathajodi River