odisha govt plans model policy to resolve problems of industries due to lockdown in odisha
Image Credit: IANS

6 IAS Officers To Monitor Flood Situation In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday deputed six senior bureaucrats to monitor the flood situation in Kendrapada, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts.

School & Mass Education Department Secretary  Satyabrata Sahu  had been given the charge of Jagatsinghpur district, while Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department Secretary D.K.Singh had been given the charge of Cuttack district.
Sports & Youth Services Department Secretary Vishal dev had been given the charge of Balasore district and Co-operation department Commissioner-cum- Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav had been given the charge of Jajpur district.
Similarly, Revenue & Disaster Management Department Secretary  Bishnupada Sethi had been given the charge of Bhadrak district and MS&ME Department and Chairman, IPICOL Hemant Sharma had been given the charge of Kendrapara district. 
CM Naveen has asked all the three bureaucrats to visit their respective assigned districts and submit report about the ground situation in the flood ravaged areas.

 

You might also like
State

Highest Single Day COVID Deaths In Odisha,14 More Die

State

Odisha reports 3252 new COVID19 positives Cases in last 24 hours

State

NEET, JEE 2020 Exam: Contact details of nodal officers in Odisha

State

Bombs Hurled In Odisha’s Puri, Two Injured

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7