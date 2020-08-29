Bhubaneswar: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday deputed six senior bureaucrats to monitor the flood situation in Kendrapada, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts.

School & Mass Education Department Secretary Satyabrata Sahu had been given the charge of Jagatsinghpur district, while Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department Secretary D.K.Singh had been given the charge of Cuttack district.

Sports & Youth Services Department Secretary Vishal dev had been given the charge of Balasore district and Co-operation department Commissioner-cum- Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav had been given the charge of Jajpur district.

Similarly, Revenue & Disaster Management Department Secretary Bishnupada Sethi had been given the charge of Bhadrak district and MS&ME Department and Chairman, IPICOL Hemant Sharma had been given the charge of Kendrapara district.

CM Naveen has asked all the three bureaucrats to visit their respective assigned districts and submit report about the ground situation in the flood ravaged areas.