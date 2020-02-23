Khordha village fire

6 houses gutted, 3 families rendered homeless in Khordha village fire

By KalingaTV Bureau
Khordha: At least six houses belonging to three families were gutted and assets worth lakhs reduced to ashes in a fire which broke out in Badapari village under Tangi block of Khordha district last night.

As per the report, sparks erupted in one Sibaprasad Patra’s house in the village late in the night while all members in his family were asleep. Till they woke up and launched firefighting efforts on their own the blaze had spread to five more houses in the neighbourhood.

Later Tangi fire brigade teams were called up for assistance but by that time important documents, furniture, electronic goods and other valuable items had been lost to the flames.

Locals have demanded financial assistance for the families who have been rendered homeless due to the mishap.

An electric short circuit is being suspected for the fire.

