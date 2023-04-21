6 held in Odisha for illegal lifting of moorum soil

Cuttack: As many as six persons were arrested on Friday for the illegal lifting of moorum soil in the Cuttack district of Odisha. Baranga Thana Police nabbed the culprits and seized the vehicles and equipment used for the said illegal lifting of soil. Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra informed it in a presser.

As per reports, the police officials from Barang Police Station in Cuttack district conducted a raid and nabbed six culprits today. They were involved in the illegal lifting of mooum soil.

Police have also seized 2 excavator vehicles, six numbers of Hyva trucks, a scooter and a khata. The mafias were reportedly lifting the soil from the IDCO lands.

Further investigation of the case is underway.