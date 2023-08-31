6 govt functionaries convicted in a day in corruption cases of Odisha vigilance

Bhubaneswar: A total of six government functionaries were convicted in a day on Thursday in corruption cases of Odisha vigilance.

In the first case, Padmalochan Das, Ex-DI of Schools (Retired), Basta of Balasore district, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore TR No.15/2009 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) PC Act, 1988/409/477-A/34 IPC, for misappropriation of financial dues like Temporary GPF, Final GPF and Festival advance of Teachers under the DI of Schools, Basta was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore.

He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs 20,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 409 IPC.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) of PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)(ii) of PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year for the offence U/s 477-A IPC.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Padmalochan Das following his conviction.

Likewise, Sidheswar Barik, Ex-Managing Director (Retired), Baisingha LAMPCS, Benudhar Nath, Ex-Branch Manager (Retired) of Gadadeulia Branch of Baisingha LAMPCS, Harihar Das, Ex-Branch Manager (Retired) of Patalipur of Baisingha LAMPCS, Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, Ex-Branch Manager (Retired) of Purunia Branch of Baisingha LAMPCS and Mukunda Prasad Das, Branch Manager of Baisingha Branch of Baisingha LAMPCS all of Mayurbhanj district, who were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada TR No.20/2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988/420/468/471/471-A/120-B IPC, for showing undue official favour to the ineligible loanees by manipulating the records and inserting their names in the waive list under DW & DR (Debt Waiver/Debt Relief) Scheme for which Govt. sustained loss of money, were convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada.

The court also sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 10,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for each of the offence U/s 13(2) of PC Act, 1988/420/468/477-A IPC.

The Court further sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for each of the offence U/s 120-B/471 IPC.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sidheswar Barik (Retired), Benudhar Nath (Retired), Harihar Das (Retired) & Ashok Kumar Mohapatra (Retired) and dismissal of Mukunda Prasad Das, Branch Manager of Baisingha Branch of Baisingha LAMPCS following their conviction.

Radhakrushna Kanungo, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Balasore Division had investigated the case and Santanu Kumar Das, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Baripada conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.