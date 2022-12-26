6 girl students fall unconscious at Srimandira in Odisha’s Puri

Puri: As many as six girl students fell unconscious at the Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in the holy city of Puri in Odisha on Monday.

As per reports, the students and others from the Hrudananda High School in Mayurbhanj district had gone to the famous temple for darshan of the Lord when the six students fell unconscious.

Following the incident Police personnel with the help of others rescued them. The students were immediately rushed to Puri Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Further information awaited.