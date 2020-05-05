6-Feet-Long Banded Krait Rescued In Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: Panic ran high at the Omfed plant in Remuna town of Balasore district after a six-feet-long Banded Krait was spotted on the premises of the factory on Monday.

Snake helpline member Shyamalendu Aditya rescued the snake after getting information from some on-duty workers of Omfed at around 11 AM yesterday.

Shyamalendu Aditya later released the snake at Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary following some tests on the reptile to monitor its health conditions.