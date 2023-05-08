6 critical, 20 injured as pick up van turns turtle in Odisha

Bargarh: At least 20 people were injured in a road accident in Bargarh district of Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, a pick-up van overturned in Bhatli area of Bargarh district. It is worth mentioning that as many as 20 people were injured and as many as six people are in critical condition.

The pick up van lost control and overturned on Pipalmunda street while going to Chhattisgarh. The Bhatli police reached the spot. The pickup van however belongs to Areigudi village under Bheden police station.

While 32 people were traveling in the van, 20 of them were injured. They have been admitted to the Bargarh District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment. However it is worth mentioning that, six of them have been shifted to Burla Medical Center as their condition is critical.

Further detailed report is awaited in this matter.

In a tragic incident, 2 persons were killed after a tractor overturned in Bargarh district of Odisha on Monday. The accident took place near Bubuda bridge on the Padmapur-Gaisilet road in Padmapur Block.

The deceased has been identified as fifty year old Narayan Podh of Bubuda and the driver of the tractor.

As per reports, the driver of the tractor lost balance over the steering and resultantly the vehicle turned turtle near the Bubuda bridge on the Padampur- Gaisilet road.

As a result, the driver and another person who on the tractor, died on the spot. After getting information the fire fighters have reached the spot and started rescue operation.