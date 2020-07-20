covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image (Pic Credits: The Financial Express)

6 COVID Deaths In Odisha Today Toll Rises To 97, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as six more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Details Are As Follows: 

1. A 70-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 40-year old Male of Ganjam district.

3. A 55-year old female of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4. A 42-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 54-year old Male of Ganjam district.

6. A 52-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension and Diabetes.

