6 COVID Deaths In Odisha Today Toll Rises To 70, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as six more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Four deaths have been reported from Ganjam, whereas 1 each has been reported from Bhubaneswar and Ganjam.

The Details Are As Follows:

1. A 45-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

2. A 67-year old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease.

3. A 63-year old Male of Ganjam district. 4. A 40-year old Male of Cuttack district.

5. A 72-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Heart disease and Chronic Kidney Disease.

6. A 49-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

It is noteworthy that one more Covid positive person has lost his life but due to other co-morbid conditions. The information has been provided via a tweet by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The details are as follows:

Regret to report the demise of a 17-year old Covid positive Male of Ganjam district who passed away from terminal Lung Cancer.