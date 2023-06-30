6 bodies of Bahanaga train accident victims released from AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: On the basis of DNA test result and with coordination with AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and GRP, six bodies of Bahanaga train accident victims have been handed over to the kins of the deceased today.

Two dead bodies have been sent to Bihar, which include the bodies of Suraj Kumar Rishi of Purnia District and Sujit Kumar of Balia district of Bihar.

Similarly, two dead bodies of Samir Bauri, of Adra, District Purulia and Manas Maity of District Midnapur East were sent to West Bengal.

One dead body each from Jharkhand and Odisha have been handed over to their relatives. The deceased were identified as Bhim Choudhury of Purnia, Sahebganj in Jharkhand and Brahmakant Choudhury of Futukisole of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

Ambulance and Escort vehicle for families were arranged by Odisha government and East Coast Railway, respectively. Exgratia have been paid to the kins of the family members by Railways as announced by PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.