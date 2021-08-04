6 arrested for murder of youth in Odisha’s Khordha district

By WCE 5
murder of youth in Odisha’s Khordha

Khordha: Police have arrested 6 persons for the murder of a youth in Khordha district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in Abhimanpur village under Begunia Police Station.

As per reports, one Swapneswar Nayak and Tulu Behera had kidnapped the deceased, who has been identified as Satyabrata Nayak.

Later they informed the deceased’s relative nephew that he died. Even reportedly, they had forced his uncle to set the funeral pyre on fire at the cremation ground. Following the incident, a case of murder had been registered at Begunia Police Station.

Related News

Odisha: Step mother tortures minor girl in Balipatana area…

Khordha: Tangi Police cracks Pickup van loot case, 3 held

Taking action in the case Police have arrested 6 persons today while 2 others are yet to be nabbed. The accused persons were reportedly making SC certificates and were organising as a political party. As the deceased protested against it, they had allegedly killed him.

Weapons and two bikes have been seized from the accused persons.

Also read: Odisha: Vigilance unearths property worth Rs 1.25 crore from Ophthalmic Assistant

You might also like
State

Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates Lovlina Borgohain for winning Olympics bronze medal…

State

Odia Journalism Day celebrated at IIMC, Dhenkanal

State

Orissa HC Bar Association opposes live streaming of court proceedings: Bar-Bench meet…

State

Odisha: Vigilance unearths property worth Rs 1.25 crore from Ophthalmic Assistant

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.