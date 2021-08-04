6 arrested for murder of youth in Odisha’s Khordha district

Khordha: Police have arrested 6 persons for the murder of a youth in Khordha district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in Abhimanpur village under Begunia Police Station.

As per reports, one Swapneswar Nayak and Tulu Behera had kidnapped the deceased, who has been identified as Satyabrata Nayak.

Later they informed the deceased’s relative nephew that he died. Even reportedly, they had forced his uncle to set the funeral pyre on fire at the cremation ground. Following the incident, a case of murder had been registered at Begunia Police Station.

Taking action in the case Police have arrested 6 persons today while 2 others are yet to be nabbed. The accused persons were reportedly making SC certificates and were organising as a political party. As the deceased protested against it, they had allegedly killed him.

Weapons and two bikes have been seized from the accused persons.