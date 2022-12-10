6 arrested for impersonating as naxals in Rayagada

Rayagada Superintendant of Police Vivekanand Sharma said the fake naxals had implanted a time bomb inside one Tutu Gopal's house at Sunger village

State
By Abhilasha 0

Rayagada: The Rayagada police arrested 6 persons who posing as fake naxals in Sunger village under Kashipur police limits of the district.

The fake naxals were involved in extortion and demanded Rs 5 lakh from a villager. They even threatened to kill him if they did not pay the money.

Related News

Maoists kill villager suspecting him to be a police officer…

2 killed in exchange of fire between SOG jawans, maoists in…

Rayagada Collector stops salary of 30 employees including…

Kalyansingpur Deputy ranger found dead under mysterious…

Addressing a presser, Rayagada Superintendant of Police Vivekanand Sharma said the fake naxals had implanted a time bomb inside one Tutu Gopal’s house at Sunger village and demanded money from him.

On being informed about the bomb, Kashipur police reached the spot and vacated the house. The SP himself rushed to the spot along with a bomb disposal squad, CRPF personnel, DVF personnel, and sniffer dogs.

The police have arrested six persons in this connection and have seized commercial detonators, electric wires, four mobiles and cylinders from their possession.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.