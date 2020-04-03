Bhubaneswar: The 5th coronavirus positive patient from Bhubaneswar has put the administration on high alert. He does not have any foreign travel history nor can his contact history be traced.

This has forced the administration to reveal his name and address. The government in this particular case has chosen public interest over personal privacy.

The man, Pradipta Ku Dalabehera, 60 years of age resides at Plot No.37, Unit -7, Ward No 46 in Surya Nagar of Bhubaneswar.

The man has the following travel history:

Maa Shakti Hospital – 05.03.2020 (Severe Cold) Maa Shakti Hospital – 12.03.2020 (Cold and Cough) SUM Hospital (OPD) – 27.03.2020 (Difficulty In Breathing) AIIMS (OPD) – 28.03. 2020 (Difficulty In Breathing) Admitted In AIIMS – 31.03.2020 (Respiratory Difficulty) (Sample Collected For Testing) Sample Tested Positive For Covid 19 – 01.04.2020 (Co- Morbid Condition)

The government also appealed the public who have come in contact with Dalabehera since 1st March, 2020 to keep themselves to home quarantine for 14 days from the date of contact.