5T Secy VK Pandian Takes Stock Of Medical Facilities in Jharsuguda DHH

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jharsuguda: Odisha CM’s Secretary of Transformation and Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian today visited  the District Headquarter Hospital of Jharsuguda district to take stock of the healthcare facilities.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and Health Department additional secretary Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar accompanied the 5T secretary.

During his visit, Pandian interacted with patients to assess the healthcare facilities provided at the hospitals.

Asked about the visit Mita Chouhan, an attendant of a patient admitted to the hospital said that the visiting officials inquired her about healthcare facilities and food provided at the DHH to which she said that everything is fine. She mentioned that the patient whom she had admitted in the hospital suffers from a gallstones related issue.

