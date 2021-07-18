5T Secy VK Pandian Reviews Work Progress At Taladanda Canal, Netaji Bus Terminal Project Sites in Cuttack

Cuttack: Odisha 5T Secretary V K Pandian on Sunday early morning visited the project sites of Taladanda Canal and Netaji Bus Terminal in Cuttack and reviewed the progress.

The Taladanda canal renovation project first phase work of 1.55 km is nearing completion. It has been decided to extend the canal work up to National Highway side. The total length of the renovation with roads on both sides till National Highway will be 3.55 km.

Pandian directed the officials to ensure the shifting of the utilities and expedite the project work.

The Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal ( CNBT) is being built over an area of 17.91 acres in Khan nagar. The terminal will help in easing the traffic flow of the buses in Cuttack and provide comfortable facilities for the passengers at the terminal.

Pandian reviewed in detail the progress of the project. He directed the officials to discuss with the people regarding the shifting of the library from the project site and submit a proposal regarding its relocation at a suitable new site within 10 days. The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2022.

Along with SCB Medical College and Hospital transformation, both these projects were taken up under 5T intiative of Chief Minister for decongestion and Transformation of Cuttack.

Secretary Works Department Sh Krishan Kumar, Special Secretary to CM Sh R Vineel Krishna, RDC Sh A K Samal, Collector Cuttack Sh B.S. Chayani, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das and senior project officials were also present during the site visit.