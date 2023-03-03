5T Secy visits Mayurbhanj in Odisha

Mayurbhanj: The (5T) Secretary V.K. Pandian visited Mayurbhanj district today as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The 5T secretary held discussions with various government officials and common people with regards to the development of tourism sector in Mayurbhanj district.

The government of Odisha is planning for the redevelopment of major heritage tourism sites of the state under its 5T transformation programme.

Pandian visited various tourism sites and interacted with the tourists and local people. He asked the tourism department to develop infrastructure and amenities for tourists.

He also visited Maa Khichakeshwari Temple and interacted with Sevayats and other stakeholders.