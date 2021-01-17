Bhubaneswar: Odisha 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian visited several schools in Bhubaneswar today. BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary had accompanied 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian during the visit.

The Secretary to the CM visited five schools namely: Unit 6, Unit 1, Capiatl high school, Unit 9 girls and IRC village high school in BMC area .

He Interacted with the Teachers SMC members. Asked about science lab, smart classrooms, library reading room, sports facilities, results in 10th, A1

He also enquired what could be done to improve the results in the schools. He further enquired about the effectiveness of Mo school and what all is being done through MO school.

He also asked what else can be done for the overall improve of the school eco system to make learning student friendly, inspiring and scientific.