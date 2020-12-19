Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Puri: 5T Secretary VK Pandian along with Development Commissioner visited the heritage corridor and reviewed the developmental works before re-opening the Puri Temple.

The Lord Jagannath Temple will open for the public as it was closed due to Covid-19 pandemic since March.

After reviewing he directed to speed up the cleaning of debris and Expeditous Steps to be taken for construction of the 20m outer road.

He also directed that the land acquisition process to be expedited both for the corridor and buffer areas. He also discussed about simultaneous planning for shifting of public utilities.

Among others, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration(SJTA) administrator Kisan Kumar, Puri Collector Balwant Singh and SP Kanwar Vishal Singh were present during the 5T secretary’s visit.