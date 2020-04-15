5T Secretary VK Pandian Visits Kalahandi, Takes Stock Of Covid-19 Preparedness
Kalahandi: The 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the Kalahandi district along with the Development Commissioner Suresh Mahapatra.
They visited the standalone COVID-19 hospital which will be made operational soon.
It is noteworthy that, Kalahandi district has one active Coronavirus case while another positive case has already recovered.
