5T Secretary VK Pandian Visits Kalahandi, Takes Stock Of Covid-19 Preparedness

By KalingaTV Bureau
68

Kalahandi: The 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the Kalahandi district along with the Development Commissioner Suresh Mahapatra.

They visited the standalone COVID-19 hospital which will be made operational soon.

It is noteworthy that, Kalahandi district has one active Coronavirus case while another positive case has already recovered.

Related News

COVID-19: Leg-cricket skipper Chandan turns to distributing…

Only 2 out of 41 COVID 19 +Ve Cases of Odisha under hospital…

Heat wave continues to sweep several parts of Odisha;…

Fire Dept Sanitizes Puri’s Swargadwar And All Roads…

 

You might also like
State

COVID-19: Leg-cricket skipper Chandan turns to distributing ration

State

Only 2 out of 41 COVID 19 +Ve Cases of Odisha under hospital Care: NHM Dir Shalini…

State

Heat wave continues to sweep several parts of Odisha; Balangir recorded 41. 5 degree…

State

Fire Dept Sanitizes Puri’s Swargadwar And All Roads Leading To It, Amid…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.