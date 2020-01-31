5T Secretary Ganjam

5T Secretary VK Pandian Visits Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ganjam: 5T Secretary V K Pandian went for a surprise visit to the famous Taratarini Temple in Ganjam district.

He reviewed the development work of the temple.

Pandian discussed about the infrastructural facilities and public utilities available there with the District Collector Vijay Amrut Kulange.

The main temple servitor Bapuji Ranna explained all the issues to the Secretary.

It is expected that the famous Taratarini Temple might get a face lift and transformation in the coming days.

Ganjam District PD DRDA, Siddharth Shankar Swain was also present during the discussion.

He later visited a Government school and discussed various facilities and requirements with the school authorities.

