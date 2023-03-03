5T Secretary VK Pandian sits down to dine with students & interact with them

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian visited different parts of the Mayurbhanj district and reviewed various projects.

As per his schedule, Pandian along with senior officials visited the Rairangpur Anwesha Hostel and interacted with the students. He also stood in the queue to receive food and dine with the students by sitting on the floor at 7.30 PM.

While having his food with the students in the presence of Mayurbhanj district collector Vineet Bhardwaj, Pandian interacted with them and discussed issues pertaining to them.

He also visited Devkund, Bhimkund, Kichakeswari Temple, Jashipur, Bada Bandha & Pandit Raghunath Murmu Samadhi in Rairangpur to review the progress of different development works.

The 5T Secretary also held discussions with temple servitors, local people and Mayurbhanj district officials about the redevelopment of major heritage tourism sites. He asked officials to expedite ongoing development works. He also interacted with various college students of Rairangpur and Karanjia.

Pandian also visited different facilities of PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada and DHH Baripada. He also visited the under-construction new Teaching Hospital and interacted with faculty, students and patients.