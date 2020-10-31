5T Secretary VK Pandian Reviews Developmental Works at Lingaraj Temple

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha 5T secretary VK Pandian visited the Lingaraj Temple premises in the early morning today to review ongoing developmental works.

He was accompanied by works secretary Dr. Kishan Kumar and BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

The team reached the temple complex at around 5 am and oversaw the various infrastructural projects.

The work on widening and access road works will be completed before Maha Shivaratri. 5t secretary VK Pandian visits Lingaraj TempleAround 80% land has been acquired by the Government for development of the project.

The work under the beautification project had stopped since March this year due to COVID-19 outbreak in the State.

