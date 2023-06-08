5T Secretary VK Pandian promises slew of developmental projects in Rayagada district
VK Pandian, the 5T Secretary promised a slew of developmental projects during his second-day visit to Odisha’s Rayagada district.
Bhubaneswar: VK Pandian, the 5T Secretary promised a slew of developmental projects during his second-day visit to Odisha’s Rayagada district.
During his visit, Pandian reviewed various development projects and met the common people to know about their problems in terms of facilities and took steps to alleviate their problems.
He also assured them the following welfare projects in Rayagada district:
- +3 Degree college will be established at Kashipur.
- Drinking water supply through pipe will reach to each house of Kashipur by 2023.
- Smart ID card for each Community Resource Persons under Mission Shakti will be provided by State Government. Vehicle will be provided to each BLF.
- BSKY benefits will be provided for the left out people and Community support staff.
- Beautification of the Gadgada water fall, Bissamcuttack- DPR in 01 month
- Beautification of the Neliabandha, Bissamcuttack- DPR in 01 month
- All remaining High Schools of Rayagada district will be transformed under 5T within 06 months.
- Beautification of the Mattarbanam Temple, Padmapur- DPR in 01 month.
- Biju Expressway from Berhampur to Jeypore will benefit people from Rayagada district for socio & economic benefit & over ₹1200 crore will be sanctioned to make over 120 Km of Biju Expressway in Rayagada district alone
- ₹70 crore has already been sanctioned for canal lining of Badanala irrigation project.
- Beautification of Rameswar Mahasambhu Shiva Temple, Gunupur- DPR in 01 month.
- Beneficiaries of Madhu Babu Pension Yojana will receive pension at Gram Panchyat Office from June-2023 onward