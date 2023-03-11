5T Secretary visits Sundergarh, reviews different developmental works  

Bhubaneswar: On the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian, is on a 2-day visit to Sundergarh district to review different development and welfare projects.

According to reports, Pandian visited Gurundia, Bonai, Koira and Biramitrapur Blocks of Sundergarh district today.

The 5T Secretary visited Govt. (SSD) Girls’ High School, Gurundia and discussed with the officials and teachers on the implementation of 5T School Transformation projects. He then visited the SSD Higher Secondary School and Panchayat Higher Secondary School of Gurundia and interacted with the students at both places.

Pandian instructed the District Administration to complete the 5T School Transformation work at the earliest and to make a master plan for development for the school-hostel complex at Higher Secondary School.

Then, Pandian proceeded to construction site of Biju Setu at Tumkela and reviewed the progress of the work. The project has been implemented by the Rural Works Division, Rourkela and 40,000 people will be benefitted from this project.

The Secretary, 5T then visited Baneswar Temple, Bonai and offered prayers. Later he interacted with Sevayats and other stakeholders and took suggestions from them on various aspects of transformation of the temple and asked the District Administration to prepare a proposal.

Then Pandian proceeded to Mission Shakti Café, Bonai and interacted with the members of the Mission Shakti Group. Also enquired about the benefits they are getting and shortcomings, if any, on implementation of the project.

5T Secretary Pandian visited Sub-Divisional Hospital, Bonai and interacted with the doctors and staff there.

He visited the wards and interacted with the patients of the Hospital and enquired about the facilities being provided by the hospital. He then visited the Hockey training centre at Bonai and interacted with the players.

Later, he visited the Biju Park of Bonai to see the development works and discussed various developmental aspects of the park and asked the District Administration to take necessary steps to develop a serene atmosphere inside the park.

The 5T Secretary also visited the Govt. High School, Baidpali, Bonai and interacted with the teachers and students on different beneficial educational activities being provided by the school administration and asked the District Administration to make a detailed plan on development of school infrastructure and educational initiatives.

During his visit to Gopabandhu High School of Koira , Pandian discussed with the officials regarding the completion of different incomplete projects and asked the district administration to complete the ongoing work at the earliest.

He then visited the Degree College, Koira and interacted with the faculty and students and asked the college authorities to provide all necessary educational infrastructure at the college for an all-round development and also, advised the District Administration to take necessary steps for the welfare of the students, as many of the students are from tribal background.

He then proceeded to the ITI, Koira and reviewed the construction work as well as the infrastructure set-up. He asked the Principal and District Administration to complete the pending works at the earliest. Also, advised the principal to monitor the entire educational infrastructure for proper development of the students.

Further, The Secretary, 5T proceeded to the proposed Smart Park at Biramitrapur. Discussed with the District Authorities regarding the modalities and different aspects of the proposed smart park. Then he visited the proposed Urban Area Water Body Rejuvenation Project at Biramitrapur. The project is expected to augment the rejuvenation of different waterbodies of the locality. Discussed with the district officials regarding the proper execution of the project. Then proceeded to the proposed New Bus Stand at Biramitrapur and asked the district administration to send a detail proposal for approval by the government.

The Secretary, 5T then visited the Govt. Boys High School, Biramitrapur and interacted with the students and teachers of the school.

Sports and Youth Service Secretary R Vineel Krishna, Sundergarh District Collector Dr Parag Harshad Gavali and other District & Block level officials were present during the visit of 5T Secretary.