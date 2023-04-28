Bhubaneswar: Sadhana and Samadhi Pitha of Sri Achytananda Das, one of the five Panchasakhas of the sixteenth century and renowned for the prophetic “Malika” at Nemalo of Nishintakoili block in the district of Cuttack will get a facelift after the visit of Secretary 5T.

At the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary V K Pandian today visited Nemalo Pitha and discussed with the stakeholders regarding its development.

After interacting with the locals and listening to different aspirations, he advised to look into the immediate needs of pilgrims and devotees like parking, toilets and the entire ambience to meet the spiritual vibrations emanating from the peepal tree filled area.

The 5T Secretary also advised the district administration to acquire nearby lands in the larger interest of public, if required.

He advised the district administration and OBCC to discuss with all and prepare a master plan so as to take up works in two phases.

Earlier in the day, Pandian also visited different places of Kendrapara district and reviewed the developmental works.

He reportedly visited the Community Health Centres of Rajakanika and Rajnagar and took stock of the situation there. He also met some of the patients and inquired about their health conditions and the facilities they are given at the health centre.

Pandian then held a discussion with the members of the Maa Mangala SHG who are running a canteen at Aul Community Community Health Centre. Apart from learning about their business idea and the profit they make, he also advised them to provide proper nitrous food to the people.

The 5T Secretary then visited the Aul-based football stadium and expressed his happiness as four players from the locality have made it to the national team. He directed the district collector to prepare a project report for the development of the stadium.

Pandian also made a visit to the two schools – Taras Nodal High School and Badapalli High School – of Rajakanika Block which have been transformed by the government recently. He met some students, parents, teachers, and members of the management committees and held discussions about the facilities at the schools. He appealed to them to look after the school as if their own property.