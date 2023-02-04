5T Secretary visits Narayanapatna, directs to prepare Jagannath Temple renovation master plan

Bhubaneswar: Directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM VK Pandian today toured Narayan Patna Block and first visited the Jagannath Mandir there.

After darshan of the Lord, he spoke to priests of the temple and locals. He assured to take up the development of the shrine for the benefit of devotees.

He asked the Dist administration to submit a master plan for the renovation of the temple and adjoining areas.

He then visited the site of the Jhanjhavati Dam. And spoke to Minor Irrigation officials and asked them to expedite the tender process. He advised the Land Acquisition Officer to take up land acquisition with immediate effect. He said that the dam and the consequent irrigation programs will have life changing impact for people of Bandhugan and Narayanapatna. The socio-economic landscape of the area will be transformed, he said.

He then visited SSD School at Dandabadi and Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya at Pachingi and Interacted with students and teachers. He enquired about facilities available for them. He then inspected 5T works at OAV and inspired the students to aim big in life. He assured them of full support from the government.

Sports Secretary Vyneel Krishna and the district collector among others were present during the visit.

Pandian then made a visit to Deomali peak in Pottangi Block. He interacted with local SHG groups operating cafes, and advised them to ensure quality and hygiene.

The 5T Secretary also oversaw the ongoing work for an Eco Resort by Forest Dept and asked them to ensure timely completion. He also asked the district administration to work on developing adventure sports and renewable energy sources on the mountain with Government support.