5T Secretary visits Jharsuguda District

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visited Jharsuguda district on Sunday to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

He visited the Ramachandi temple in Brajrajnagar and Jangha Linga temple in Laikera where he interacted with Sebayats, Trustee Members and general public for development of temples along with better facilities for the devotees and took suggestions on various aspects of transformation of the temple and related pilgrim/ tourist amenities. He directed the district administration to prepare a master plan for development.

Pandian reviewed the progress of ongoing two Mega Lift Irrigation Projects of Lakhanpur Block at a cost of Rs. 113 Cr that will irrigate 7553 Ac of Lakhanpur Block. The projects will be completed by September 2023.

He also reviewed the progress of ongoing Mega Piped Water Supply Project at a cost of Rs. 600 Cr in Jharsuguda, Kirmira, Kolabira, Laikera and Lakhanpur Block. He also reviewed the progress of ongoing Water Supply Projects at a cost of Rs. 295 Cr for Brajrajnagar and Belpahar Municipality.

The projects will be operationalized in phases from January 2024 onwards.

Pandian reviewed the progress of survey and settlement operation of 19 un-surveyed villages located in the periphery of Hirakud Dam reservoir. He directed the officials concerned to prioritise and expedite the process.

The 5T secretary also reviewed some important projects – the progress of construction of four lane carriageway road corridor project at a cost of Rs. 82 Cr in Belpahar and Brajrajnagar for transportation of coal from Brajrajnagar coal fields, the progress of construction of RoB at a cost of Rs. 41 Cr in Sarbahal for Jharsuguda town.

During his visit Pandian interacted with Mission Shakti Groups at Jharsuguda and assured them all support from the government for their activities. He emphasized that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has high priority for women empowerment. He directed the Collector to facilitate the awareness about the interest free loans and also to organise loan melas at Panchayat level.

During the day, he participated in the Public Grievance Meetings at Lakhanpur and Laikera. He interacted with the public regarding their grievances. He emphasised that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives top priority towards citizen grievances and assured early resolution of the petitions submitted.

Special Secretary to CM, R. Vineel Krishna, Suresh Ch Dalai, RDC (ND), Sambalpur, Deepak Kumar, IGP, Sambalpur, Mrs. Aboli Sunil Naravane, Collector & DM, Jharsuguda, Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, S.P., Jharsuguda and other district level officials accompanied him during the visit.