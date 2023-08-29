5T Secretary visits Jajpur district, interacts with the Mission Shakti groups and college students

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian today visited Jajpur district and interacted with the Mission Shakti Groups and Colleges students.

Pandian discussed with the Mission Shakti groups on their activities and support required for transforming the SHGs into SMEs. He assured all government support to the Mission Shakti movement.

He said that Mission Shakti is very close to the heart of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik due to its impact on the socio-economic empowerment of women. Mission Shakti will be further strengthened by providing permanent buildings at the GP, block and district level and mobility support to the district level staff for better reach to all parts of the district.

The 5T Secretary also informed that the government has decided to handover all unused government buildings to the Mission Shakti groups for their activities. He directed the Collector to facilitate the awareness about the interest free loans and also to organise loan melas at Panchayat level.

Later, Pandian interacted with the college students of Jajpur district. He informed them regarding the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s approval for inclusion of 76 higher secondary schools and 50 Degree colleges of the district under 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 61.5 Crores. He conveyed the vision of Chief Minister for creating a “Nua Odisha” and efforts towards transformation of the state. He emphasised that the students will be the main force towards making of a “Nua Odisha”. He motivated them to aim high and work hard to achieve their goals.

He assured support of the government towards providing them all facilities for their studies. He encouraged them to focus on personality development. Physical fitness and mental strength are key parameters of success. He asked them to exercise for at least 30 min every day and do meditation for 15 min daily.

Pandian discussed with the students regarding the college development. He also emphasised that the students should focus on their academics and not get influenced by friends into bad habits. He asked them not to get addicted to Alcohol, smoking, drugs or even social media and spend their time and energies positively towards their career development.

Special Secretary to CM, R. Vineel Krishna, Chakravarti Singh Rathore, Collector & DM, Jajpur, Vinit Agrawal, S.P, Jajpur and other district level officials accompanied him during the visit.