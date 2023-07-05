5T Secretary visits Boudh district, reviews Rs 770 crore Mega Piped water supply projects

Boudh: As per the direction of the Chief Minister, Odisha Naveen Patnaik, VK Pandian, Secretary to CM (5T) visited Boudh District to review the progress of various developmental projects in the District and redressal of public grievances.

He reviewed the Parbati Giri Mega Lift irrigation projects in Boudh district under Cluster V with 5 projects at a cost of Rs 247 crore. The projects are nearing completion and will be operationalised in July, providing irrigation to 8570 Ha across the three blocks of the district.

He also reviewed the Mega Pipe Water Supply Projects in the district. Rs 770 crores worth projects are currently under progress covering 1,06,399 households in the district across all the three blocks. Kantamal and Boudh blocks will get the water supply by September, 2023, while Harbhanga block will be supplied by June, 2024. He asked the officials to ensure that the timelines are strictly followed.

Pandian visited the Ambagaon High School covered under 5T High School Transformation Programme. Interacted with students of the school and encouraged them to study well and fulfil their goals. Later, he met the public to take note of their grievances. He directed the district administration to ensure all the grievances are redressed at the earliest.

Secretary (5T) interacted with the Mission Shakti groups and federations in Boudh. He motivated them to become small entrepreneurs and explained the schemes of the government supporting the groups.

Then, he proceeded to Chandrachud temple and the newly constructed “Arati Ghat”. He discussed with public and sevayats regarding the development of the temple and the pilgrim facilities.

At the Biju Adarsha Krushak Bazar, Boudh, Sh Pandian visited the Mission Shakti Café. He appreciated the initiative and encouraged the federation to take up more such cafes. Later, he interacted with the weavers community and explained the government schemes to support them. He directed the administration to ensure all the pending applications under the schemes are taken up on priority.

He also visited District Museum, another unique initiative of District administration. He assured support of the government in maintenance of the Museum. Sh Pandian interacted with the various citizens groups and heard their grievances.

Later, he interacted with the students of various +2 and degree colleges. He informed them about the approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take up all the colleges under 5T transformation and sanction of Rs 6.75 crores. He motivated them to study well and also built their personality through physical exercises and meditation.

Then, he visited to Badabandh 5T-SSD Girls’ High School and interacted with the students and the teachers.

He visited Maa Bhairabi Temple, Purunakatak and discussed with the members of temple committee and directed the District administration to prepare a detailed project report for the development of the temple.

He proceeded to Purunakatak where he interacted with the local people and heard their grievances and assured early redressal of the issues.

Special Secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna, IG Satyabrat Bhoi and senior officials of the district were present during the visit.