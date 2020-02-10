5T Secretary Balasore
5T Secretary At Balasore

5T Secretary Visits Balasore, Discusses Various Developmental Plans

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 243

Jaleswar: The 5T secretary VK Pandian visited various tourism sites in Balasore such as Talasari and Udaipur beach today and discussed various developmental activities.

He closely studied the site map of these two beaches.

He discussed the problems of the area and developmental plans with the local officials.

He went personally and inspected the entire beach.

Making the place popular, increasing the flow of tourists and creation of facilities was discussed at length by the 5T Secretary.

 

 

