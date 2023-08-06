5T Secretary visits Balangir district, reviews the Harishankar temple development project

Balangir: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V. K. Pandian is on a two day visit to Balangir District. He reviewed the Tusura air strip modernization proposal and directed Collector to prepare a DPR for development of air strip.

Pandian then visited the Samalei Temple at Tusura and interacted with Sebayats, Trustee members and general public for holistic development of Temple along with better facility for the devotees and took suggestions on various aspects of transformation of the temple and its development. He directed the district administration to prepare a DPR for the temple and pilgrim amenities.

He heard grievances of public in Patnagarh and Belpada Block, Titilagarh sub division, of various groups and individuals. He conveyed that Chief Minister laid emphasis on grievance redressal as a priority task for the administration. He assured them of early grievance redressal.

The 5T Secretary reviewed the ongoing Mega piped water supply schemes of Patnagarh, Titlagarh, Saintala, Gudvela, Balangir, Puintala and Deogaon blocks at a cost of Rs 1020 crore. The projects will be operationalised in phases starting from December 2024. The water supply improvement projects in Balangir and Titlagarh municipalities to be completed by October.

He reviewed the ongoing in stream storage structures projects at a cost of Rs 950 crores in Titlagarh sub division and also reviewed the Upper Lanth Project and expansion of ayacut area of Lower Indra project. He discussed regarding Kumuda Pahada and Lord Dhabaleswar temple and directed to make a master plan for all round development.

Padian then visited the Harishankar temple. Reviewed the ongoing project for development of the temple area at a cost of Rs 55 crores. The project will be completed by December 2023.

He then visited Mission Shakti Small and Medium Enyerprise (SME) complex. Interacted with Mission Shakti SME SHG groups and reviewed all the 7 units functioning. He appreciated their initiative to become entrepreneurs and assured all support from Government. He also visited the Mission Shakti group which is operating the Panth Nivas and the bus service.

He interacted with +2 and degree college students of the district at Rajendra university playground. He Informed them regarding the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s approval for inclusion of 69 higher secondary schools and 28 Degree colleges under 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 40.5 crores. He motivated the students to work hard towards realising their dreams ans assured government support for the youth.

The 5T Secretary participated in the public grievances at Jarasingha, Deogaon Block with various groups and individuals.

Special Secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna, IG Deepak Kumar, Collector & DM, Chanchal Rana, S.P. Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo and other district level officials accompanied him during the visit.