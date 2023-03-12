5T Secretary visited 4 more blocks of Sundergarh

Bhubaneswar: On the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian is on a two-day visit to Sundergarh district. Today, on the second day of his visit Pandian reviewed various developmental works of the Rajgangpur, Hemagari, Balisankara and Tangerpali blocks.

The 5T Secretary began his visit with offering prayers at the Shiva Temple, Ghoghar in Rajgangpur Block. There he Interacted with Sevayats and other stakeholders and invited suggestions from them on various aspects of transformation of the temple. He asked the authority to take steps for the development of the periphery of the temple premises including provision for parking place near temple and for conducting the development of adequate facilities for conducting the annual mela of the temple.

He also instructed to prepare a comprehensive development plan as per the demand of the people including the construction of a boundary wall, bridge, restoration of old Dharmasala, etc.

The 5T Secretary then visited the Community Health Centre in Rajgangpur which is taken under Ama Hospital Yojana for transformation. Interacted with the doctors and staff of the hospital as well as visited patients. Then, visited the ongoing development works at the CHC and asked to expedite the ongoing work for timely completion.

He then proceeded to the Railway Overbridge at Rajgangpur. Reviewed the progress of construction work and asked to expedite the land acquisition process by removing the bottlenecks & have proper coordination among all stakeholders.

Pandian then proceeded to the Shiva Temple, Belsara under Tangarpali block. Interacted with Sevayats and other stakeholders and took feedback on development of amenities for devotees. He asked the authorities to create a comprehensive development plan involving the renovation of the temple, construction of a children’s park, boundary wall, gateway, staircase, the merger of 5 ponds to a water reservoir, a boating facility and ropeway connecting two hills, etc.

He also visited the Mission Shakti Café, Hemgiri and Interacted with the members of the Mission Shakti Group. Thereafter, he proceeded to the Panchayat Samiti Junior College in Hemgiri and Interacted with the students’ Principal & Lecturers and asked the college authority to create a comprehensive development plan with a special focus on smart classrooms, library etc.

The Secretary, 5T then inspected the beautification work of Kanika Kata Tank at Hemgir. He advised the authority for an overall holistic development plan bearing the three broader components namely Development of a rural park with all amenities, beautification of the water body, plantation & landscaping.

The Secretary, 5T then proceeded to Kukuda Nallah Dam at Deobhubanpur, Balisankara. Interacted with the beneficiaries and asked to formulate an effective plan for its renovation so that full potential is utilized.

He then visited the Govt. SSD Girl’s High School, Tileikani, Balisankara. Interacted with the teachers and staff and asked the authority to ensure adequate staff & manpower at the school at the earliest. He also inspected the educational infrastructure available at the school and advised to maintain the quality of all the infrastructure.

The 5T Secretary also visited the Samlei Temple in Sundargarh. He interacted with Sevayats and other stakeholders and invited suggestions from them on various aspects of the transformation of the temple. Pandian asked the authority to take steps for the development and beautification of the river bank.

During his visit to the Govt. Women’s College in Sundargarh, he discussed with the principal, lecturers and staff about various issues and asked to take immediate steps for the provision of smart classes, e-library & laboratory.

He also visited Gurlijore Nallah MIP, Sundargarh and enquired about the purpose and benefits of the project. He asked the concerned authority to take immediate steps for repair, renovation and restoration of the canal & dam for better irrigation facility.

At the Parijat Park in Sundargarh, Pandian reviewed the availability of different amenities and leisurely activities at the park. For further development of the park, asked the district authority to prepare a master plan and DPR at the earliest.

At the end of his tour, Pandian met the hostel inmates, and coaches of the District Sports Hostel in Sundargarh and interacted with them.