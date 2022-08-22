5T Secretary V K Pandian Visits IT Towers In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Secretary to CM 5T VK Pandian today visited the new BMC building at Satya Nagar and O Hub to review the progress and to ensure timely completion of the work required to have new development centres to be made operational by Deloitte and IBM respectively.

The opening of development centres by such large MNCs in BBSR will create huge job opportunities for the youth. Both MNCs are setting their foot for the first time in Odisha and both centres are targeted to be operationalised by Mid Oct 2022.

He also directed early commissioning of the BBSR smart city command and control centre and expressed his satisfaction on the work in progress.

He laid emphasis on creation of very good common use facilities in both new buildings viz Meeting halls, Canteen and Parking and overall eco system.

The 2nd Tower of O Hub work has been prioritised. It’s now planned to have Incubation centres, Co-working spaces along with office spaces for the Start Ups who will graduate into regular companies.

While inspecting Info city area he has also suggested for a Multilevel Parking to be planned inside Infocity to address to the growing parking needs of the IT companies.

During the visit Sri Pandian was accompanied by Industry Secy Sri Hemant Sharma, E&IT Secy Sri Manoj Mishra, Chairman BSCL Sri Sanjay Singh, BMC Commisisoner Sri Vijay Kulange and MD IDCO Sri Bhupinder Singh Poonia, along with other senior officers of respective departments.